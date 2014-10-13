FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ratings outlook may not reflect risks to euro zone - S&P's Kraemer
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 13, 2014 / 3:51 PM / 3 years ago

Ratings outlook may not reflect risks to euro zone - S&P's Kraemer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The economic risks in the euro zone are tipped to the downside and the ratings outlook may not reflect this, Standard and Poor’s chief sovereign ratings officer Moritz Kraemer said on Monday.

“The risks are probably to the downside in the euro zone. The ratings outlook does not reflect it in such a clear way,” said Kraemer, during a webcast to discuss the agency’s downgrade of France’s rating outlook late on Friday.

“We have three positive outlooks and three negative outlooks but if you look beneath just the mere numbers you will see that the sovereigns with a positive outlook in combination are economies which account for less that 3 percent of euro zone GDP, whereas those with a negative outlook account for a combined 38 percent of GDP.”

S&P has a positive outlook for Ireland, Cyprus and Slovakia and a negative outlook for France, Italy and Slovenia. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.