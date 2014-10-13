Ratings outlook may not reflect risks to euro zone - S&P's Kraemer

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The economic risks in the euro zone are tipped to the downside and the ratings outlook may not reflect this, Standard and Poor’s chief sovereign ratings officer Moritz Kraemer said on Monday.

“The risks are probably to the downside in the euro zone. The ratings outlook does not reflect it in such a clear way,” said Kraemer, during a webcast to discuss the agency’s downgrade of France’s rating outlook late on Friday.

“We have three positive outlooks and three negative outlooks but if you look beneath just the mere numbers you will see that the sovereigns with a positive outlook in combination are economies which account for less that 3 percent of euro zone GDP, whereas those with a negative outlook account for a combined 38 percent of GDP.”

S&P has a positive outlook for Ireland, Cyprus and Slovakia and a negative outlook for France, Italy and Slovenia. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)