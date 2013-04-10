FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone governments to contribute to ESM direct bank recapitalisation-official
April 10, 2013 / 1:05 PM / in 4 years

Euro zone governments to contribute to ESM direct bank recapitalisation-official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 10 (Reuters) - Euro zone governments will be expected to contribute 10-20 percent of the cost of recapitalising a bank in their country if the institution were to be directly recapitalised by the euro zone bailout fund, a senior EU official said.

“There will always be a certain element of sharing of such recapitalisation by the member states concerned,” the official said.

Euro zone finance ministers will discuss the proposal at an informal meeting in Dublin on Friday.

The official said that the contribution from a government was meant to make the authorities of the country interested in keeping the bank healthy.

