EU's Rehn says markets may have misunderstood ECB

HELSINKI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said on Friday that financial markets may have initially misunderstood the European Central Bank’s decision a day earlier.

“The market has been negative and skeptical. It seems the European Central Bank’s very important decision yesterday may not have been understood correctly,” Rehn told Finnish broadcaster MTV3, according to its website.

The ECB kept euro zone interest rates at a record low 0.75 percent but indicated it may again start buying government bonds to help lower Spanish and Italian borrowing costs.

But ECB President Mario Draghi indicated such bond buying wasn’t likely before September, and only if countries asked to use the euro zone’s rescue funds and accepted strict conditions and supervision.

On Friday, Spanish 10-year yields were 13 basis points higher on the day at 7.36 percent. Italian yields were steady at 6.33 percent. (Reporting by Helsinki newsroom)