NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - There is a very strong commitment to ensure the euro area will not break up, the EU’s top economics official said on Friday, calling those speculating on an exit of Greece “behind the curve”.

EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn declined to give an explicit target figure for Greece’s bond buyback plan, though he noted it is an “important part” of the overall package to reduce Athens’ debt.