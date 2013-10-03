FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Euro zone retail sales jump more than expected in August
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 3, 2013 / 9:03 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Euro zone retail sales jump more than expected in August

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The European Union's Statistics Office published the following
data on the volume of retail sales in the 17 countries using the euro and the 28 members of the
European Union. 
 
MONTH-ON-MONTH
                                        Mar-13  Apr-13  May-13  Jun-13  Jul-13  Aug-13
 EA17                                                                           
 Total retail trade                     -0.2     0.0     1.2    -0.8     0.5     0.7
 Food, drinks, tobacco                   0.8    -1.2     1.0    -0.5     1.2    -0.4
 Non-food products                      -0.7     1.0     0.8    -0.8    -0.1     0.6
   (except automotive fuel), of which:                                          
 Textiles, clothing,                    -3.0     2.6     0.9     1.3    -0.2    :
   footwear                                                                     
 Electrical goods                       -0.5    -0.2     1.0    -1.0    -0.2    :
   and furniture                                                                
 Computer equipment,                    -0.3     1.1     1.6    -1.9    -0.4    :
   books and other                                                              
 Pharmaceutical and                      0.0     0.1     0.2    -1.2     0.8    :
   medical goods                                                                
 Mail orders and                        -0.8     5.0    -2.4     3.5    -4.2    :
   internet                                                                     
 Automotive fuel in                      0.9     0.7     0.3     0.6    -0.5     0.9
   specialised stores                                                           
 EU28                                                                           
 Total retail trade                     -0.1    -0.3     1.3    -0.6     0.5     0.4
 Food, drinks, tobacco                   0.9    -1.7     1.4    -0.4     1.3    -0.6
 Non-food products                      -0.7     0.7     0.9    -0.5    -0.1     0.5
   (except automotive fuel), of which:                                          
 Textiles, clothing,                    -2.1     1.3     1.2     1.0    -0.1    :
   footwear                                                                     
 Electrical goods                       -1.3     0.5     1.1    -0.8    -0.6    :
   and furniture                                                                
 Computer equipment,                    -0.6     0.6     1.5    -1.6    -0.3    :
   books and other                                                              
 Pharmaceutical and                      0.0     0.3     0.1    -0.7     0.6    :
   medical goods                                                                
 Mail orders and                         2.1     1.5    -0.3     2.2    -1.5    :
   internet                                                                     
 Automotive fuel in                      0.8     0.5     0.3     0.6    -0.3     0.3
   specialised stores                                                           
 YEAR-ON-YEAR    

                                        Mar-13  Apr-13  May-13  Jun-13  Jul-13  Aug-13
 EA17                                                                           
 Total retail trade                     -2.2    -1.1     0.1    -1.3    -0.7    -0.3
 Food, drinks, tobacco                  -0.6    -2.5    -0.8    -1.9     0.1    -0.7
 Non-food products                      -3.4     0.1     0.5    -0.4    -1.1    -0.5
   (except automotive fuel), of which:                                          
 Textiles, clothing,                    -9.4     3.3     0.5     2.9     1.3    :
   footwear                                                                     
 Electrical goods                       -5.6    -3.6    -1.9    -3.7    -4.0    :
   and furniture                                                                
 Computer equipment,                    -3.0    -0.5     1.5    -0.9    -1.9    :
   books and other                                                              
 Pharmaceutical and                     -1.9    -1.3    -1.1    -2.3     0.4    :
   medical goods                                                                
 Mail orders and                         2.8     8.3     4.4     6.0     2.2    :
   internet                                                                     
 Automotive fuel in                     -2.2     0.3    -0.4    -2.4    -1.9     0.0
   specialised stores                                                           
 EU28                                                                           
 Total retail trade                     -1.4    -0.8     0.6    -0.4     0.2     0.3
 Food, drinks, tobacco                  -0.3    -2.8    -0.6    -1.4     0.4    -0.5
 Non-food products                      -1.9     0.8     1.6     0.8     0.2     0.7
   (except automotive fuel), of which:                                          
 Textiles, clothing,                    -6.4     2.9     1.2     2.5     1.4    :
   footwear                                                                     
 Electrical goods                       -5.3    -3.1    -1.1    -2.8    -3.1    :
   and furniture                                                                
 Computer equipment,                    -2.6    -0.4     2.0    -0.2    -0.9    :
   books and other                                                              
 Pharmaceutical and                     -0.6     0.4     0.0    -0.6     1.5    :
   medical goods                                                                
 Mail orders and                         9.5    11.6     9.3     10.7    8.6    :
   internet                                                                     
 Automotive fuel in                     -2.6     0.3    -0.7    -1.7    -1.7    -0.7
   specialised stores

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.