FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Euro zone retail sales jump in Aug
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 3, 2014 / 9:01 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Euro zone retail sales jump in Aug

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The European Union's Statistics Office released the following data on
retail sales in August in the 18 countries sharing the euro:
    
Volume of retail trade
% change compared with the previous month*
                                                            Mar-14  Apr-14  May-14  Jun-14  Jul-14  Aug-14
 EA18                                                                                                     
   Total retail trade                                          0.0     0.1     0.2     0.3    -0.4     1.2
     Food, drinks, tobacco                                     0.2     0.4     0.0     0.4    -0.9     0.6
     Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which:     0.0    -0.3     0.5     0.3     0.1     1.5
       Textiles, clothing, footwear                           -0.3    -1.8     2.2     0.1    -1.3       :
       Electrical goods and furniture                         -0.7     0.3     0.0    -0.5     0.8       :
       Computer equipment, books and other                    -0.6     0.7     0.3    -0.4     0.6       :
       Pharmaceutical and medical goods                       -0.1     1.1    -0.4     1.2    -0.8       :
       Mail orders and internet                                2.7    -0.5     0.7     1.2     1.1       :
     Automotive fuel in specialised stores                     1.1    -0.6     0.2     0.2    -0.4     1.7
 Volume of retail trade
% change compared with the same month of the previous year*
                                                            Mar-14  Apr-14  May-14  Jun-14  Jul-14  Aug-14
 EA18                                                                                                     
   Total retail trade                                          1.0     1.7     0.5     1.9     0.5     1.9
     Food, drinks, tobacco                                    -0.9     2.0    -0.1     1.6    -1.0    -0.2
     Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which:     2.9     1.5     1.4     2.5     1.9     3.6
       Textiles, clothing, footwear                            6.2     0.1     3.2     2.5     1.0       :
       Electrical goods and furniture                          0.6     0.6    -0.2     0.0     0.5       :
       Computer equipment, books and other                     3.0     2.7     1.2     2.4     3.3       :
       Pharmaceutical and medical goods                        2.0     3.5     2.0     5.0     3.5       :
       Mail orders and internet                                6.6     3.6     7.0     6.2     6.9       :
     Automotive fuel in specialised stores                     1.1    -0.6    -0.6    -0.3    -1.8    -0.2
 
    

 (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.