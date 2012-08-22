REFILE-COMMENT: Santander bond buyers take a bet on euro survival

(Fixes typo in 12th paragraph)

By Owen Sanderson

LONDON, Aug 22 (IFR) - Credit markets in Europe have been acting like small children on a sugar rush, seizing on the latest political headline or central bank action and tearing around the room at a dizzying pace before crashing.

Issuers and bankers alike have adapted to this state of affairs. ‘Difficult’ financials have trades ready to print the moment a fresh liquidity injection comes in, offering a generous coupon at issue before ducking back below the parapet when the rally fades.

In fact, European bond markets are facing the exact same issues as in May, 2010. The euro is forcing brutal internal devaluation on peripheral economies, choking off growth, depressing asset prices and causing human misery and political strife.

German and Dutch voters and taxpayers still have no appetite for a transfer union, even if their leaders are starting to talk the talk.

We now know that the ECB will commit serious cash to delaying the problem, but this simply re-routes the transfer union issue via national central bank balance sheets...to taxpayers.

It’s depressing to say this again, but there is a fundamental political/monetary problem in the eurozone.

Political cohesion lags far behind monetary cohesion, and there is no real appetite to address this problem. Yield targetting and unsterilized QE can work as temporary salves, but they mostly serve to distract electorates in northern Europe for a while.

So, to Santander. Kudos to the bank for grabbing EUR2bn while the market felt healthy, but the bonds slipped Wednesday morning before coming back to trade just inside the launch spread by lunchtime.

The issue is not whether the bonds can perform at launch. It is about whether the euro can survive the next two years unscathed.

The ECB has demonstrated an amazing capacity to delay dealing with the monetary/political mismatch in the eurozone, but each time it intervenes in the market, injecting liquidity through one mechanism or another, it needs more firepower for less impact. And we are two years down the road in dealing with this crisis already.

The best-case scenario is that the ECB delays a resolution for another two years. Investors who got the 4.467% yield on the Santander deal presumably believe in that outcome.

The worst-case scenario is more or less anything else. If we rule out a miraculous return to growth for the periphery or a Damascene conversion to the European project for the disparate nations that use the euro, then we’re talking about a breakup. Either the core leaves or the periphery leaves or the whole currency union dissolves.

Santander bondholders lose whatever happens - they get paid back in devalued euros, or a redenominated currency, or find they hold the obligations of a damaged bank in a bankrupt jurisdiction.

When the warm blanket of liquidity is snatched away, as it will be in the next round of political grandstanding, investors who bought this deal will find themselves shivering. (By Owen Sanderson, IFR Markets; editing by Alex Chambers, Ciara Linnane)