ECB, European Commission said Cyprus bailout legal - German FinMin
March 18, 2013

ECB, European Commission said Cyprus bailout legal - German FinMin

BERLIN, March 18 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday the European Commission and European Central Bank (ECB) had given assurances that the Cyprus bailout deal did not violate European Union deposit insurance rules.

Schaeuble added it was not surprising that the situation in the Cypriot parliament, which must vote on the agreement, was difficult. “I can well understand this,” he said.

The vote on the deal - which includes a levy on depositors in Cypriot banks - has been postponed from Monday to Tuesday evening.

