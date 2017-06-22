(Corrects economists' expectations in second paragraph to -3.0 from 3.0)

BRUSSELS, June 22 Euro zone consumer confidence jumped much more than expected in June, rising to -1.3 points from -3.3 points in May, a flash estimate from the European Union's statistics office Eurostat showed on Thursday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a rise to only -3.0. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)