Slovak PM says public patience wearing out on euro aid
July 3, 2012 / 12:06 PM / in 5 years

Slovak PM says public patience wearing out on euro aid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 3 (Reuters) - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Tuesday his country was not ready to provide financial assistance to other euro zone countries if they did not commit to reforms.

“The (Slovak) public’s patience is wearing thin,” Fico told a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, adding that an economic collapse in Greece would trigger a recession in his own country.

Merkel, asked about Finland’s rejection of the idea of buying bonds on the secondary market, said:“We must respect decisions made by sovereign states.”

Merkel added that while there could be a debate about the efficiency of aid, there was no need to make decisions at the moment.

The Finnish government said on Monday it and its Dutch allies would block the euro zone’s permanent bailout fund from buying bonds in secondary markets, as agreed by European leaders last week.

