Slovenia in fiscal bind after reform votes shelved
July 20, 2012 / 8:47 AM / 5 years ago

Slovenia in fiscal bind after reform votes shelved

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, July 20 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s parliament postponed voting on reforms the government says are crucial for the country’s financial stability, Prime Minister Janez Jansa said late on Thursday.

The first vote was on a golden fiscal rule to enforce balanced budgets in coming years, and the second a proposed new state holding firm that would take over bad loans of state-owned banks.

The government had asked parliament to vote on both laws on Friday.

“The situation in Slovenia is very serious,” though there was still time to gain the confidence of the financial markets, Jansa told the national TV Slovenia after the votes were postponed.

“If we do the right steps in the autumn we will be able to get new loans then,” he added.

