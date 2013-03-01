FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenia not on Eurogroup agenda - German spokesman
#Market News
March 1, 2013 / 11:16 AM / 5 years ago

Slovenia not on Eurogroup agenda - German spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 1 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers will not discuss Slovenia on Monday, a German spokesman said on Friday, days after its lawmakers dismissed the prime minister following a banking crisis that has sparked rumours the former Yugoslav republic may need a bailout.

“I can’t see how a government change or a vote of no confidence has a direct influence on the Eurogroup, so as far as I‘m aware, Slovenia is not on the agenda of the Eurogroup (meeting of finance ministers on Monday),” German finance ministry spokesman Martin Kotthaus told a news conference.

He added, however, that the topic could still be added if any of the finance ministers wanted to discuss it.

Slovenia’s prime-minister designate promised on Thursday that she would be able to heal the country’s banks and avoid an international bailout after a banking crisis that unseated her conservative predecessor this week just one year into office.

