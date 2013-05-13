FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Too early to say if Slovenia's reform plan is enough -EU's Rehn
May 13, 2013

Too early to say if Slovenia's reform plan is enough -EU's Rehn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 13 (Reuters) - The European Commission is still evaluating Slovenia’s economic reform plans submitted last week and wants quick action to tackle the country’s banking problems, the EU’s top economic official said on Monday.

“It is too early to say whether the programmes provide a sufficiently strong and credible response to the major challenge the country faces for the moment,” EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn told a news conference.

“Even if the current situation remains manageable, there is no time to waste,” Rehn said, calling on the government to take “determined action”.

