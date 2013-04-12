FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenia's problems not on Eurogroup agenda -Dijsselbloem
April 12, 2013 / 7:11 AM / in 4 years

Slovenia's problems not on Eurogroup agenda -Dijsselbloem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, April 12 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s financial problems are not on the agenda of the meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Friday, the chairman of the meeting, Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem said.

Large amounts of bad loans in Slovenia’s banking sector have raised concerns in the markets that the country may be the next in line after Cyprus, Spain, Portugal, Ireland and Greece to require a euro zone bailout.

But while euro zone finance ministers, meeting in Dublin, will discuss all the other problem countries in the 17-nation bloc that shares the euro, Slovenia will not be discussed.

“Slovenia is not on the agenda,” Dijsselbloem told reporters on entering the meeting.

