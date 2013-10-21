FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Best for Slovenia to avoid financial aid- Eurogroup head
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 21, 2013 / 12:45 PM / 4 years ago

Best for Slovenia to avoid financial aid- Eurogroup head

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Slovenia should seek to avoid any kind of international financial aid programme for its ailing banks, the chairman of the euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Monday.

Slovenia, weighed down by some 7.9 billion euros ($10.8 billion) of bad loans in its mostly state-owned banking sector, is struggling to avoid becoming the currency bloc’s sixth member to seek international financial assistance.

When asked which type of aid programme would be best for Slovenia, he said: “None”.

Dijsselbloem said that delays to an ongoing stress test of the country’s banks were no indication of the final result, but that it was better to be thorough than to rush the process.

“The fact that the process is taking a little longer shows how complex it is. Going through bank books is a time-consuming process. It is more important to do it right  than to do it hastily. That is no indication of what the outcome might be,” he said after a meeting with a meeting with Finance Minister Uros Cufer in Ljubljana.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.