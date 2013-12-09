FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenia confident it can clean up banks alone - Eurogroup head
December 9, 2013 / 6:56 PM / 4 years ago

Slovenia confident it can clean up banks alone - Eurogroup head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Slovenia reassured euro zone finance ministers it would be able to fix its troubled financial sector without asking for external financial assistance, the head of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Monday.

The results of an external audit of the country’s mainly state-owned banks, nursing bad loans equivalent to almost one quarter of economic output, are expected on Thursday.

They will unveil how much fresh capital will be needed to inject into the banks.

“They assured us they will do it on their own without external support,” Dijsselbloem, who chairs the gatherings of euro zone ministers, told reporters.

Two sources told Reuters last week that the government in Ljubljana will need as much as 5 billion euros to recapitalise its banks, an amount seen by some European officials as manageable without need to ask for help from abroad.

