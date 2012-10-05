FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No imminent Spanish bailout request expected-senior euro zone official
October 5, 2012 / 8:26 AM / 5 years ago

No imminent Spanish bailout request expected-senior euro zone official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - - A request from the Spanish government for a bailout is not imminent, a senior euro zone official said on Friday.

The official, with knowledge of preparations for the meeting of euro zone finance ministers due on Monday, was commenting on media reports that a request from Madrid for some form of financial help from the euro zone could come as soon as this weekend.

“There has been no demand from Spain. I am quite confident that if it were to come, it is not imminent,” the official said.

