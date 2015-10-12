EU Commission says Spain risks excessive deficit in 2016

BRUSSELS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Spain’s budget risks breaching EU fiscal rules in 2016 as it is based on over-optimistic growth forecasts that do not take into accout the country’s exposure to slowing down emerging markets, a European Commission report said on Monday.

The Commission said the macroeconomic scenario forming the basis for Spain’s 2016 budget appeared “somewhat optimistic”.

“According to the ad-hoc Commission forecast, risks to growth projections appear skewed to the downside and are mainly related to the external sector, should the deceleration in emerging markets intensify,” the Commission said in a report published on Monday. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, editing by Philip Blenkinsop)