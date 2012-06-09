FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European Commission welcomes Spain's aid request
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 9, 2012 / 7:03 PM / 5 years ago

European Commission welcomes Spain's aid request

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 9 (Reuters) - The European Commission welcomed Spain’s request for aid for its banks, made to the euro zone’s finance ministers on Saturday, and said it was ready to proceed “swiftly” with necessary assessments and propose appropriate conditionality for the sector.

“We welcome today’s communication by Spain of its intention to request the support of the euro area ... and the Eurogroup’s positive response to this,” European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso and Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said in a statement.

“With this thorough restructuring of the banking sector ... we are certain that Spain can gradually regain the confidence of investors and market participants.” (Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Jon Hemming)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.