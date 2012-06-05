FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Europe mulls precautionary credit line for Spain-paper
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 5, 2012 / 5:25 PM / 5 years ago

Europe mulls precautionary credit line for Spain-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 5 (Reuters) - European officials are considering whether to offer Spain a precautionary credit line via the bloc’s rescue fund to help it shore up its ailing banking sector, a German newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing several unidentified sources.

“Spain could apply for precautionary aid even before the Greek elections and before it presents a report on the state of its banks,” Die Welt newspaper said, citing the sources, in a preview of an article that will appear in its Wednesday edition.

Greece goes to the polls on June 17.

The report said a credit line would give Spain the option of trying to raise funds on its own for recapitalising its banks, and then tapping the external aid if it failed to raise enough.

Two Spanish government sources denied earlier on Tuesday that Spain needed or wanted a precautionary credit line from the European Financial Stability Facility or the International Monetary Fund.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.