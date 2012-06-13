UPDATE 2-Majority in Dutch parliament support Spain's bank deal

(Adds Dutch FinMin, MPs quotes)

AMSTERDAM, June 13 (Reuters) - A majority in the Dutch parliament supported a euro zone deal to lend up to 100 billion euros ($125.7 billion) to Spain to shore up its banks, clinching Dutch participation, although some political parties sought conditions on the aid.

The euro zone crisis and Dutch membership of the European Union are hotting up as election issues in the Netherlands, and public and political enthusiasm for euro zone rescues appears to be wearing thin.

The Dutch parliament, which faces a general election on Sept. 12, needs to approve the Netherlands’ participation in the rescue deal.

Five parties - the Liberals and Christian Democrats, which are the two parties in the caretaker government, and the opposition Labour, GreenLeft, and Democrats 66 parties - stated their conditional support for the aid, saying it was needed to prevent a possible banking crisis in Spain.

Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Saturday to give up to 100 billion euros in loans to Spain to shore up its banks in an attempt to avert a widening of the euro zone’s debt crisis.

Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager told parliament the aid for Spanish banks was in the Netherlands’ best interests given that Dutch banks have exposure of about 50 billion euros to Spain, while Dutch pension funds are also invested in the southern European country.

The 2008 credit crisis cost the Netherlands more than 200 billion euros in missed growth and costs, De Jager said.

“All studies point in the same direction that if it goes wrong in the euro zone, or if there is a break-up ... the risks and costs connected with this are very, very high,” De Jager said.

Pro-Europe Labour member of parliament Ronald Plasterk agreed with De Jager the Netherlands had financial interests in Spain which needed to be protected, but he said the aid should come with conditions.

“I want to see pain. It cannot be the case that banks are restructured and people walk out whistling. I want shareholders to bleed, I want a ban on bonuses,” Plasterk said.

Two populist parties with an anti-euro agenda - the Socialist Party and Geert Wilders’ Freedom Party - have made gains in recent opinion polls. Both parties firmly rejected aid for Spain’s banks.

“A one with 11 zeros for Spanish banks. The banks have been gambling with other people’s money and now risk losing everything. And now they shamelessly hand the bill to Dutch and other European taxpayers,” Freedom Party member Tony van Dijck said during the debate.

“The euro is ill, fatally ill. The medicine, just pumping in more and more money, does not work. It is a treatment of symptoms and sticking plasters on a gaping wound. Investors see this as well,” Van Dijck said.

The Freedom Party wants the Netherlands to return to the Dutch guilder.

A second Dutch party, the small Reformed Party, asked Dutch De Jager to study the alternative of splitting the euro zone into two groups, after another small party, Christian Union, put forward the proposal two weeks ago. ($1 = 0.7953 euros) (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb, Ron Askew)