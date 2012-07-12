FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2012 / 1:21 PM / 5 years ago

Dutch political parties support Spanish bank aid deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, July 12 (Reuters) - Dutch ruling coalition and opposition parties said on Thursday that they would support a euro zone plan to give up to 100 billion euros to Spanish banks, as long as the aid is accompanised by strict conditions, including a bonus ban.

Representatives of coalition parties the Liberals and Christian Democrats, and opposition parties Labour, Democrats 66 and GreenLeft, said in a hearing with Dutch Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager that their respective parties supported the aid plan, proposed by euro zone leaders.

The Dutch parliament was widely expected to support the plan, after indicating conditional support last month. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Susan Fenton)

