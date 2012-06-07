FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
G20 invites Spanish PM to discuss crisis-Nikkei
June 7, 2012 / 1:55 AM / in 5 years

G20 invites Spanish PM to discuss crisis-Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 7 (Reuters) - The Group of 20 has invited Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to its upcoming summit in Mexico this month to urgently discuss the deepening financial crisis in the euro zone’s fourth-biggest economy, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

The G20 will strongly appeal for market stabilization to address Spain’s situation at the June 18-19 summit in Los Cabos, Gerardo Rodriguez Regordosa, undersecretary for Mexico’s Ministry of Finance and Public Credit, told the business daily.

