FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Schaeuble says Spain takes 'big steps' with aid move
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 9, 2012 / 6:08 PM / 5 years ago

Schaeuble says Spain takes 'big steps' with aid move

Ina Treede

2 Min Read

BADEN-BADEN, Germany, June 9 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble praised Spain for its decision to seek aid from its euro zone partners on Saturday, telling Reuters in Baden-Baden that the country was taking “big steps” to get its economic and financial problems under control.

Schaeuble said that Spain was on the right path.

“Spain has taken big steps to get its economic and financial problems under control,” Schaeuble told Reuters in the southwesetern town of Baden-Baden. “It has launched profound structural reforms. Spain, and that is what all international institutions are saying, is on the right path.”

Schaeuble has said he believes Spain will be able to solve its banking problems step by step and said Spain’s problems are linked specifically to the collapse of the country’s real estate boom.

“Because of the high burdens arising from the wake of the construction and real estate boom and the current high interest rate levels, Spain has not been able to raise its capital needs on the fiancial markets and thus requested help from Europe to recapitalise banks.”

On Saturday Spain became the fourth country to seek assistance since Europe’s debt crisis began.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.