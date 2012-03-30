FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain committed to reform, bailout talk "absurd" - De Guindos
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 30, 2012 / 5:40 PM / 6 years ago

Spain committed to reform, bailout talk "absurd" - De Guindos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 30 (Reuters) - Spain will seek to implement its newly unveiled budget measures as soon as possible to cut its deficit, the country’s economy minister Luis de Guindos said on Friday, adding that any suggestion that Madrid needed emergency funds was “absurd”.

“Spain considers that the budget shows the commitment to austerity and will implement it as soon as possible,” he told a news conference in Copenhagen.

“What comforts markets are domestic policies. If we don’t do what is needed, then there will be no rescue fund that is big enough,” he said after an EU finance ministers meeting.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.