MADRID, June 11 (Reuters) - A troika will oversee Spain’s request for European financing to recapitalise its banks, as in previous bailouts, EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a radio inteview on Monday.

The International Monetary Fund will join the Eurogroup and the European Central Bank to oversee the process, Almunia told Cadena Ser radio, adding that banks that request external financing must present a restructuring plan.