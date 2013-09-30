FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU Commission, ECB says fall in lending poses risk to Spain's banks
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
Breakingviews
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 30, 2013 / 2:02 PM / 4 years ago

EU Commission, ECB says fall in lending poses risk to Spain's banks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - A programme of economic and bank reform in Spain is on target, but the country’s slack economy and a fall-off in lending poses a risk to the nation’s banks, a review by the European Commission and the European Central Bank said on Monday.

The euro zone’s fourth largest economy has drawn down 41 billion euros of a possible 100 billion euros ($135.4 billion) in euro zone assistance last year to support weak banks, hit hard by a property crash.

The European Commission and the ECB concluded their fourth review of the country’s programme of reform earlier this month, saying on Monday that while Spanish banks’ access to market funding had improved, risks remained.

The report said that there were signs that the economic downturn had hit its lowest point but that the weak economic situation continued to weigh on banks.

“Lending to the economy is still contracting substantially, in particular against the backdrop of weak demand,” the report said, adding that the need to reduce public and private debt would further weigh on bank profits.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.