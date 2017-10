MADRID, June 10 (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Sunday that Spain had avoided a full-on rescue for its sovereign debt due to his deficit cutting measures and economic reforms.

On Saturday the euro zone agreed to lend Spain up to 100 billion euros for its banks.

“If we had not done what we’ve done in the past five months, what would have been on the table yesterday would have been an intervention in Spain,” Rajoy said at a news conference.