German fin min warns of contagion before Spanish aid vote
#Market News
July 19, 2012 / 1:06 PM / 5 years ago

German fin min warns of contagion before Spanish aid vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 19 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble warned on Thursday ahead of a parliamentary vote on aid for Spanish banks that even just a perceived insolvency risk in Spain could cause contagion in the euro zone, as could the weakness of some Spanish banks.

“Even just the appearance of a threat to the sustainable solvency of the Spanish state can lead to increasing contagion effects in the euro zone,” he told the Bundestag (lower house), opening the debate. A vote was expected at about 1500 GMT.

“Therefore any problems in the Spanish banking sector are a problem for the financial stability of the euro zone,” he said, reiterating that the Spanish state is liable for European aid to its banks - addressing a particular concern for some members of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s coalition.

