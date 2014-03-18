FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Euro zone records small trade surplus in January
March 18, 2014 / 10:01 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Euro zone records small trade surplus in January

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 18 (Reuters) - The European Union's Statistics Office released the following data on
external trade balance of the 18 countries that shared the euro in January 2014:
EA18 trade - non seasonally adjusted data    bn euro
       Flows         Jan 13  Jan 14  Growth   Dec 12    Dec 13   Growth   Jan-Dec 12  Jan-Dec 13  Growth
 Extra-EA18 exports   146.3   147.7      1%  143.6     148.9     4%          1 875.1     1 890.2      1%
 Extra-EA18 imports   151.7   146.8     -3%  133.9     135.2     1%          1 797.3     1 738.4     -3%
 Extra-EA18 trade      -5.4     0.9            9.7      13.8                    77.8       151.7        
 balance                                                                                          
 Intra-EA18           135.1   135.4      0%  116.4     122.6     5%          1 619.4     1 601.8     -1%
 dispatches4                                                                                      
 EA18 trade - seasonally adjusted data    bn euro
       Flows         Aug 13  Sep 13  Oct 13  Nov 13  Dec 13  Jan 14                    Growth:
                                                                     Sep/Aug  Oct/Sep  Nov/Oct  Dec/Nov  Jan/Dec
 Extra-EA18 exports   157.5   159.3   158.9   158.0   155.9       :     1.1%    -0.2%    -0.6%    -1.3%        :
 Extra-EA18 imports   145.3   145.8   145.2   142.6   142.0       :     0.4%    -0.4%    -1.8%    -0.4%        :
 Extra-EA18 trade      12.2    13.5    13.7    15.4    13.9       :                                             
 balance                                                                                                 
 Intra-EA18               :       :       :       :       :       :        :        :        :        :        :
 dispatches

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
