TABLE-Euro zone trade surplus widens to 13.6 bln eur in February

BRUSSELS, April 15 (Reuters) - The European Union's Statistics Office released the following data on external trade balance of the 18 countries that shared the euro in February 2014: EA18 trade - non seasonally adjusted data in billions of euro Flows Feb 13 Feb 14 Growth Jan 13 Jan 14 Growth Jan-Feb Jan-Feb Growth 13 14 Extra-EA18 149.0 153.3 3% 146.7 r 148.1 r 1% 295.7 301.4 2% exports Extra-EA18 139.2 139.7 0% 151.5 r 147.2 r -3% 290.7 287.0 -1% imports Extra-EA18 9.8 13.6 -4.8 r 0.8 r 5.0 14.4 trade balance Intra-EA18 130.7 132.5 1% 135.3 r 135.7 r 0% 266.0 268.2 1% dispatches4 NOTE: r - revised EA18 trade - seasonally adjusted data in billions of euro Flows Sep 13 Oct 13 Nov 13 Dec 13 Jan 14 Feb 14 Growth: Oct/S Nov/O Dec/N Jan/ Feb/Ja ep ct ov Dec n Extra-EA18 exports 158.8 158.5 158.6 156.6 158.7 160.6 -0.2% 0.0% -1.2% 1.3% 1.2% Extra-EA18 imports 145.7 145.1 142.6 141.9 144.8 145.7 -0.5% -1.7% -0.5% 2.0% 0.6% Extra-EA18 trade balance 13.0 13.5 15.9 14.7 13.9 15.0 Intra-EA18 dispatches 133.8 134.2 134.0 133.9 134.9 134.2 0.3% -0.1% 0.0% 0.7% -0.5% (Reporting By Martin Santa)