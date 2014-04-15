FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Euro zone trade surplus widens to 13.6 bln eur in February
April 15, 2014 / 9:00 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Euro zone trade surplus widens to 13.6 bln eur in February

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 15 (Reuters) - The European Union's Statistics Office released the following data on
external trade balance of the 18 countries that shared the euro in February 2014:
    
EA18 trade - non seasonally adjusted data in billions of euro
 Flows             Feb 13  Feb 14  Growth  Jan 13    Jan 14    Growth   Jan-Feb  Jan-Feb  Growth
                                                                        13       14       
 Extra-EA18        149.0   153.3   3%      146.7  r  148.1  r  1%       295.7    301.4    2%
   exports                                                                                
 Extra-EA18        139.2   139.7   0%      151.5  r  147.2  r  -3%      290.7    287.0    -1%
   imports                                                                                
 Extra-EA18        9.8     13.6            -4.8   r  0.8    r           5.0      14.4     
   trade balance                                                                          
 Intra-EA18        130.7   132.5   1%      135.3  r  135.7  r  0%       266.0    268.2    1%
   dispatches4                                                                            
 NOTE:
  r - revised
            
EA18 trade - seasonally adjusted data in billions of euro
 Flows                     Sep 13   Oct 13   Nov 13   Dec 13   Jan 14  Feb 14  Growth:
                                                                               Oct/S  Nov/O  Dec/N  Jan/  Feb/Ja
                                                                               ep     ct     ov     Dec   n
 Extra-EA18 exports        158.8    158.5    158.6    156.6    158.7   160.6   -0.2%  0.0%   -1.2%  1.3%  1.2%
 Extra-EA18 imports        145.7    145.1    142.6    141.9    144.8   145.7   -0.5%  -1.7%  -0.5%  2.0%  0.6%
 Extra-EA18 trade balance  13.0     13.5     15.9     14.7     13.9    15.0                               
 Intra-EA18 dispatches     133.8    134.2    134.0    133.9    134.9   134.2   0.3%   -0.1%  0.0%   0.7%  -0.5%
  
    

 (Reporting By Martin Santa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
