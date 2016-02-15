FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Euro zone trade surplus inches up y/y in Dec
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 15, 2016 / 10:06 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Euro zone trade surplus inches up y/y in Dec

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The European Union's statistics office Eurostat
realeased the following data on the trade balance of the 19 countries sharing
euro in December 2015:
    
EA19 trade - non seasonally adjusted data    bn 
          Flows            Dec 14  Dec 15  Growth  Jan-Dec 14  Jan-Dec 15  Growth
 Extra-EA19 exports         162.1   167.5      3%     1 938.1     2 040.2      5%
 Extra-EA19 imports         138.5   143.2      3%     1 753.8     1 794.2      2%
 Extra-EA19 trade balance    23.6    24.3               184.3       246.0        
 Intra-EA19 trade           127.5   130.3      2%     1 641.5     1 689.0      3%
 EU28 trade - non seasonally adjusted data    bn 
          Flows            Dec 14  Dec 15  Growth  Jan-Dec 14  Jan-Dec 15  Growth
 Extra-EU28 exports         145.8   156.0      7%     1 702.1     1 789.1      5%
 Extra-EU28 imports         134.4   135.5      1%     1 688.7     1 724.9      2%
 Extra-EU28 trade balance    11.4    20.5                13.3        64.2        
 Intra-EU28 trade           227.3   234.7      3%     2 930.7     3 066.6      5%
 
 (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.