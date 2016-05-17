Euro zone trade surplus higher than expected in March

BRUSSELS, May 17 (Reuters) - The European Union's statistics office Eurostat released the following data on the external trade balance of the 19-countries sharing the euro in March. Economists polled by Reuters had expected an unadjusted trade surplus of 22.5 billion euros. EA19 trade - non seasonally adjusted data bn  Flows Mar 15 Mar 16 Growth Jan-Mar 15 Jan-Mar 16 Growth Extra-EA19 exports 182.8 177.8 -3% 492.0 485.8 -1% Extra-EA19 imports 162.9 149.2 -8% 445.2 432.0 -3% Extra-EA19 trade balance 19.9 28.6 46.8 53.9 Intra-EA19 trade 152.0 149.3 -2% 420.8 422.1 0% EA19 trade - seasonally adjusted data bn  Flows Apr 15 May 15 Jun 15 Jul 15 Aug 15 Sep 15 Oct 15 Nov 15 Dec 15 Jan 16 Feb 16 Mar 16 Extra-EA19 exports 171.5 170.6 172.0 173.0 166.7 167.9 168.2 170.8 170.5 166.6 167.3 165.1 Extra-EA19 imports 152.0 149.2 152.7 150.4 147.2 148.1 148.4 147.7 148.0 145.7 146.8 142.8 Extra-EA19 trade balance 19.5 21.4 19.3 22.6 19.5 19.8 19.8 23.1 22.5 20.8 20.6 22.3 Intra-EA19 trade 140.7 140.3 143.9 142.9 139.9 140.9 141.3 142.0 141.4 139.7 140.3 137.7 (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)