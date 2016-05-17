FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone trade surplus higher than expected in March
#Market News
May 17, 2016 / 9:00 AM / a year ago

Euro zone trade surplus higher than expected in March

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 17 (Reuters) - The European Union's statistics office Eurostat released the following data on the
external trade balance of the 19-countries sharing the euro in March.
    Economists polled by Reuters had expected an unadjusted trade surplus of 22.5 billion euros.
    
EA19 trade - non seasonally adjusted data    bn 
          Flows            Mar 15  Mar 16   Growth  Jan-Mar 15  Jan-Mar 16  Growth
 Extra-EA19 exports         182.8    177.8     -3%       492.0       485.8     -1%
 Extra-EA19 imports         162.9    149.2     -8%       445.2       432.0     -3%
 Extra-EA19 trade balance    19.9     28.6                46.8        53.9        
 Intra-EA19 trade           152.0    149.3     -2%       420.8       422.1      0%
 EA19 trade - seasonally adjusted data    bn 
          Flows             Apr 15  May 15  Jun 15  Jul 15  Aug 15  Sep 15  Oct 15  Nov 15  Dec 15  Jan 16  Feb 16  Mar 16
 Extra-EA19 exports          171.5   170.6   172.0   173.0   166.7   167.9   168.2   170.8   170.5   166.6   167.3   165.1
 Extra-EA19 imports          152.0   149.2   152.7   150.4   147.2   148.1   148.4   147.7   148.0   145.7   146.8   142.8
 Extra-EA19 trade balance     19.5    21.4    19.3    22.6    19.5    19.8    19.8    23.1    22.5    20.8    20.6    22.3
 Intra-EA19 trade            140.7   140.3   143.9   142.9   139.9   140.9   141.3   142.0   141.4   139.7   140.3   137.7
 
 (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
