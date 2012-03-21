Dutch want alternative to EU financial transaction tax

AMSTERDAM, March 21 (Reuters) - Dutch Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager said on Wednesday he wanted the European Commission to look for alternatives to a proposed financial transaction tax, which studies had shown to be inefficient and not helpful in stabilising the financial sector.

De Jager said in a letter to parliament he wanted the commission to look for alternatives, including a financial activities tax, a bank tax, or a stamp duty. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by John Stonestreet)