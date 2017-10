BRUSSELS, March 1 (Reuters) - Unemployment rose in the euro zone to 10.7 percent in January from a revised 10.6 in December, data from the European Union's statistics office Eurostat showed on Thursday. The December figure was revised up from a previous estimate of 10.4 percent. Following are latest Eurostat data for the 17 countries sharing the euro and the 27 members of the European Union. NOTE - Reuters poll consensus was for a euro zone unemployment rate of 10.4 percent in January.