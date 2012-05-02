FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Euro zone March unemployment equals 10.9 pct all-time high
#Market News
May 2, 2012 / 9:00 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Euro zone March unemployment equals 10.9 pct all-time high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 2 (Reuters) - The European Union's statistics office Eurostat released the
following data on Wednesday on unemployment in the 17 euro zone countries and the 27 members of
the European Union.	
    	
    Unemployed as percentage of labour force (seasonally-adjusted):	
   	
       Mar 2011  Sep 2011  Oct 2011  Nov 2011  Dec 2011  Jan 2012  Feb 2012  Mar 2012
 Euro       9.9      10.3      10.4      10.6      10.6      10.8      10.8      10.9
 zone                                                                        
 EU27       9.4       9.8       9.9      10.0      10.0      10.1      10.2      10.2
    NOTE - Reuters poll consensus was for a euro zone unemployment rate of 10.9 percent in
March, based on a poll of 36 economists.

