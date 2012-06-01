FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Euro zone joblessness hits highest ever level in March, April
June 1, 2012 / 9:03 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Euro zone joblessness hits highest ever level in March, April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 1 (Reuters) - Joblessness in the euro zone
rose to 11 percent in March and April, the highest level since
records began in 1995, the European Union's statistics office
Eurostat said on Friday.	
    Eurostat released the following data on unemployment in the
17 countries sharing the euro and the 27 members of the European
Union (unemployed as percentage of labour force): 	
     
 	
    NOTE - Reuters poll consensus was for a euro zone
unemployment rate of 11 percent in April.(Reporting By Robin Emmott)

