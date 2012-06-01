TABLE-Euro zone joblessness hits highest ever level in March, April

BRUSSELS, June 1 (Reuters) - Joblessness in the euro zone rose to 11 percent in March and April, the highest level since records began in 1995, the European Union's statistics office Eurostat said on Friday. Eurostat released the following data on unemployment in the 17 countries sharing the euro and the 27 members of the European Union (unemployed as percentage of labour force): NOTE - Reuters poll consensus was for a euro zone unemployment rate of 11 percent in April.(Reporting By Robin Emmott)