TABLE-Euro zone unemployment at new euro-era high in May
#Market News
July 2, 2012 / 9:02 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Euro zone unemployment at new euro-era high in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 2 (Reuters) - The European Union's statistics office Eurostat released the
following data on Monday on unemployment in the 17 countries sharing the euro and in the 27
members of the European Union:
    
    Unemployed as percentage of labour force (seasonally adjusted):   
       May 2011  Nov 2011  Dec 2011  Jan 2012  Feb 2012  Mar 2012  Apr 2012  May 2012
 Euro  10.0      10.6      10.7      10.8      10.8      11.0      11.0      11.1
 zone                                                                        
 EU27  9.5       10.0      10.0      10.1      10.1      10.2      10.2      10.3
    NOTE - Reuters poll consensus was for a euro zone unemployment rate of 11.1 percent in May.

