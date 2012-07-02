TABLE-Euro zone unemployment at new euro-era high in May

BRUSSELS, July 2 (Reuters) - The European Union's statistics office Eurostat released the following data on Monday on unemployment in the 17 countries sharing the euro and in the 27 members of the European Union: Unemployed as percentage of labour force (seasonally adjusted): May 2011 Nov 2011 Dec 2011 Jan 2012 Feb 2012 Mar 2012 Apr 2012 May 2012 Euro 10.0 10.6 10.7 10.8 10.8 11.0 11.0 11.1 zone EU27 9.5 10.0 10.0 10.1 10.1 10.2 10.2 10.3 NOTE - Reuters poll consensus was for a euro zone unemployment rate of 11.1 percent in May.