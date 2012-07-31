TABLE-Euro zone unemployment at high of 11.2 pct in June

BRUSSELS, July 31 (Reuters) - The European Union's statistics office Eurostat released the following data on Tuesday on unemployment in the 17 countries sharing the euro and the 27 members of the European Union: Unemployed as percentage of labour force (seasonally adjusted): Jun 2011 Dec 2011 Jan 2012 Feb 2012 Mar 2012 Apr 2012 May 2012 Jun 2012 EA17 10.0 10.7 10.8 10.9 11.0 11.1 11.2 11.2 EU27 9.5 10.0 10.1 10.1 10.2 10.3 10.4 10.4 NOTE - Reuters poll consensus was for a euro zone unemployment rate of 11.2 percent in June.(Brussels newsroom)