TABLE-Euro zone unemployment at high of 11.2 pct in June
July 31, 2012 / 9:00 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Euro zone unemployment at high of 11.2 pct in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 31 (Reuters) - The European Union's statistics office Eurostat released the
following data on Tuesday on unemployment in the 17 countries sharing the euro and the 27
members of the European Union:
    
    Unemployed as percentage of labour force (seasonally adjusted):
       Jun 2011  Dec 2011  Jan 2012  Feb 2012  Mar 2012  Apr 2012  May 2012  Jun 2012
 EA17  10.0      10.7      10.8      10.9      11.0      11.1      11.2      11.2
 EU27  9.5       10.0      10.1      10.1      10.2      10.3      10.4      10.4
    NOTE - Reuters poll consensus was for a euro zone unemployment rate of 11.2 percent in June.(Brussels newsroom)

