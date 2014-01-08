TABLE-Euro zone unemployment rate flat in November

BRUSSELS, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The European Union's Statistics Office released the following data on seasonally adjusted unemployment rates in November in the euro zone and the wider European Union. Rates (%) Nov 12 Aug 13 Sep 13 Oct 13 Nov 13 EA17 11.8 12.1 12.1 12.1 12.1 EA18 11.8 12.1 12.1 12.1 12.1 EU28 10.8 10.9 10.9 10.9 10.9 Belgium 8.0 8.5 8.4 8.4 8.4 Bulgaria 12.6 12.8 12.8 12.9 12.9 Czech Republic 7.2 6.9 7.0 6.8 6.9 Denmark 7.1 7.1 6.9 7.0 6.9 Germany 5.4 5.3 5.2 5.2 5.2 Estonia 9.5** 8.4 8.8 9.0 : Ireland 14.3 12.7 12.6 12.5 12.3 Greece 26.0* 27.3 27.4 : : Spain 26.2 26.6 26.6 26.7 26.7 France 10.6 10.8 10.9 10.8 10.8 Croatia 17.7 17.8 17.9 18.4 18.6 Italy 11.3 12.4 12.5 12.5 12.7 Cyprus 13.3 16.7 17.0 17.3 17.3 Latvia 14.0*** 12.0 12.0 : : Lithuania 13.0 11.6 11.4 11.1 11.3 Luxembourg 5.2 5.9 6.0 6.0 6.1 Hungary 11.0** 10.0 10.0 9.5 : Malta 6.6 6.4 6.5 6.5 6.4 Netherlands 5.6 7.0 7.0 7.0 6.9 Austria 4.5 5.0 4.9 4.8 4.8 Poland 10.4 10.3 10.2 10.2 10.2 Portugal 17.0 16.0 15.8 15.6 15.5 Romania 6.7 7.3 7.3 7.3 7.3 Slovenia 9.3 9.8 9.6 9.7 9.9 Slovakia 14.4 14.3 14.3 14.2 14.0 Finland 7.9 8.1 8.2 8.3 8.4 Sweden 8.3 8.0 8.0 7.9 8.0 United Kingdom 7.8* 7.6 7.4 : : Iceland 5.6 5.5 5.5 5.5 5.4 Norway 3.3** 3.5 3.4 3.3 : United States 7.8 7.3 7.2 7.3 7.0 Source: Eurostat : Data not available * September 2012 ** October 2012 *** Q3 2012