TABLE-Euro zone unemployment rate flat in November
#Market News
January 8, 2014 / 10:03 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Euro zone unemployment rate flat in November

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The European Union's Statistics
Office released the following data on seasonally adjusted
unemployment rates in November in the euro zone and the wider
European Union.
    
                                 Rates (%)
                    Nov 12   Aug 13  Sep 13  Oct 13  Nov 13
 EA17               11.8     12.1    12.1    12.1    12.1
 EA18               11.8     12.1    12.1    12.1    12.1
 EU28               10.8     10.9    10.9    10.9    10.9
 Belgium            8.0      8.5     8.4     8.4     8.4
 Bulgaria           12.6     12.8    12.8    12.9    12.9
 Czech Republic     7.2      6.9     7.0     6.8     6.9
 Denmark            7.1      7.1     6.9     7.0     6.9
 Germany            5.4      5.3     5.2     5.2     5.2
 Estonia            9.5**    8.4     8.8     9.0     :
 Ireland            14.3     12.7    12.6    12.5    12.3
 Greece             26.0*    27.3    27.4    :       :
 Spain              26.2     26.6    26.6    26.7    26.7
 France             10.6     10.8    10.9    10.8    10.8
 Croatia            17.7     17.8    17.9    18.4    18.6
 Italy              11.3     12.4    12.5    12.5    12.7
 Cyprus             13.3     16.7    17.0    17.3    17.3
 Latvia             14.0***  12.0    12.0    :       :
 Lithuania          13.0     11.6    11.4    11.1    11.3
 Luxembourg         5.2      5.9     6.0     6.0     6.1
 Hungary            11.0**   10.0    10.0    9.5     :
 Malta              6.6      6.4     6.5     6.5     6.4
 Netherlands        5.6      7.0     7.0     7.0     6.9
 Austria            4.5      5.0     4.9     4.8     4.8
 Poland             10.4     10.3    10.2    10.2    10.2
 Portugal           17.0     16.0    15.8    15.6    15.5
 Romania            6.7      7.3     7.3     7.3     7.3
 Slovenia           9.3      9.8     9.6     9.7     9.9
 Slovakia           14.4     14.3    14.3    14.2    14.0
 Finland            7.9      8.1     8.2     8.3     8.4
 Sweden             8.3      8.0     8.0     7.9     8.0
 United Kingdom     7.8*     7.6     7.4     :       :
 Iceland            5.6      5.5     5.5     5.5     5.4
 Norway             3.3**    3.5     3.4     3.3     :
 United States      7.8      7.3     7.2     7.3     7.0
 Source: Eurostat    
    : Data not available    
    * September 2012    
    ** October 2012    
    *** Q3 2012

