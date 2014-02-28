FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Euro zone unemployment unchanged at 12 pct in January
February 28, 2014 / 10:01 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Euro zone unemployment unchanged at 12 pct in January

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The European Union's
Statistics Office released the following data on
unemployment in the euro zone and the wider European Union
in January.

                               Rates (%)
                     Jan 13   Oct 13  Nov 13  Dec 13  Jan 14
 EA18                12.0     12.0    12.0    12.0    12.0
 EA17                12.0     12.0    12.0    12.0    12.0
 EU28                11.0     10.8    10.8    10.8    10.8
 Belgium             8.3      8.4     8.5     8.5     8.5
 Bulgaria            12.8     12.9    12.9    13.0    13.1
 Czech Republic      7.1      6.7     6.8     6.8     6.8
 Denmark             7.4      6.9     6.8     7.2     7.0
 Germany7            5.4      5.2     5.1     5.1     5.0
 Estonia             9.7*     9.1     9.3     :       :
 Ireland             13.8     12.4    12.2    12.0    11.9
 Greece              26.3*    27.7    28.0    :       :
 Spain               26.5     26.3    26.2    25.9    25.8
 France              10.8     10.8    10.8    10.8    10.9
 Croatia             17.4     18.4    18.7    18.7    18.8
 Italy               11.8     12.5    12.8    12.7    12.9
 Cyprus              14.4     17.0    17.0    17.2    16.8
 Latvia6             14.3***  11.5    11.5    11.5    :
 Lithuania           12.8     11.1    10.9    10.9    11.3
 Luxembourg          5.4      6.0     6.1     6.1     6.1
 Hungary             11.1**   9.5     9.3     8.8     :
 Malta               6.4      6.7     6.5     6.7     6.9
 Netherlands7        6.0      7.0     6.9     7.0     7.1
 Austria7            4.9      5.0     5.0     5.0     4.9
 Poland              10.6     10.1    10.1    10.0    9.9
 Portugal            17.6     15.6    15.4    15.3    15.3
 Romania             7.1      7.4     7.4     7.3     7.3
 Slovenia            10.2     9.7     9.9     10.1    10.2
 Slovakia            14.3     14.1    14.0    13.8    13.6
 Finland7            8.0      8.2     8.3     8.3     8.3
 Sweden              7.9      7.9     8.0     8.0     8.2
 United Kingdom      7.7*     7.2     7.2     :       :
 Iceland7            5.6      5.5     5.5     5.5     5.5
 Norway              3.6**    3.4     3.5     3.6     :
 United States       7.9      7.2     7.0     6.7     6.6
 : Data not available    * November 2012    ** December 2012
   *** Q4 2012

