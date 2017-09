BRUSSELS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The European Union's Statistics Office released the following data for unemployment in the 18 countries sharing the euro and the wider 28-nation European Union for August: Rates (%) Aug 13 May 14 Jun 14 Jul 14 Aug 14 EA18 12.0 11.6 11.5 11.5 11.5 EU28 10.8 10.3 10.2 10.2 10.1 (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)