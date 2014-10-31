FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2014 / 10:04 AM / 3 years ago

Euro zone unemployment stable at 11.5 percent in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The European Union's Statistics
Office released the following data for unemployment in the 18
countries sharing the euro and the wider 28-nation European
Union for September:
    Rates (%)
    
        Sept 2014       Aug 2014    July 2014    Sept 2013
    EA18     11.5        11.5        11.5         12.0
    EU28     10.1        10.1        10.1         10.8
    Economists polled by Reuters had on average expected the 
unemployment rate of the 18-member bloc to remain stable at 11.5
percent.

    For further details of Eurostat data click on: 
here

 (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
