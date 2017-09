BRUSSELS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The European Union's statistics office released on Friday the following data on euro zone unemployment in December: Rates (%) Dec 13 Sep 14 Oct 14 Nov 14 Dec 14 EA18 11.8 11.5 11.5 11.5 11.4 EA19 11.8 11.5 11.5 11.4 11.3 EU28 10.6 10.0 10.0 10.0 9.9 (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)