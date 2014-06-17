FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone wage growth slows in Q1
June 17, 2014 / 9:01 AM / 3 years ago

Euro zone wage growth slows in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 17 (Reuters) - The European Union's Statistics Office released the following data on the nominal
hourly labour costs and wage growth in the 18 countries using the euro and the wider, 28-nation European Union for the
first quarter of 2014:
    
                                                       Whole economy                                               
              Q1 2013              Q2 2013              Q3 2013              Q4 2013              Q1 2014          
          TOTAL  WAGES  OTHER  TOTAL  WAGES  OTHER  TOTAL  WAGES  OTHER  TOTAL  WAGES  OTHER  TOTAL  WAGES  OTHER  
 EA18       2.1    2.2    1.8    1.2    1.5    0.5    1.2    1.4    0.7    1.6    2.0    0.4    0.9    1.5   -0.8  
 EU28       2.3    2.3    2.2    1.2    1.4    0.6    1.2    1.3    0.6    1.4    1.7    0.4    1.2    1.7   -0.3  
 
 (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)

