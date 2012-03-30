FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
United States welcomes euro zone firewall accord
March 30, 2012 / 8:06 PM / 6 years ago

United States welcomes euro zone firewall accord

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday welcomed an agreement by euro zone finance ministers to increase their financial firewall, which is aimed at warding off a new flare-up in the region’s debt crisis.

“Over the last several months, European leaders have made significant progress in addressing the crisis, and we welcome their unequivocal commitment to reinforcing their currency union,” Treasury spokesperson Natalie Wyeth said.

“Today’s announcement by the Eurogroup reinforces a trajectory of positive efforts to strengthen confidence in the euro area.”

