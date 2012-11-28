FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB says EU treaty allows it to be bank supervisor
November 28, 2012

ECB says EU treaty allows it to be bank supervisor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank said on Wednesday European law gave it the legal basis to take on a banking supervisory role and called for a resolution mechanism for shoring up or closing troubled banks to be set up alongside the supervisor.

“The ECB considers that Article 127(6) of the Treaty constitutes the appropriate legal basis for rapidly and effectively conferring specific supervisory tasks upon the ECB,” the central bank said in legal opinion.

Writing by Paul Carrel

