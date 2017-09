BERLIN, July 7 (Reuters) - Greece plans to make a new application to the ESM, Europe’s bailout mechanism, for financial aid, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday.

Citing a euro zone official, the paper said that the Athens government had announced the new request at a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels, but said it had not yet submitted it in writing. (Writing by Caroline Copley, editing by Paul Carrel)