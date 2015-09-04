FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Nowotny: euro zone inflation may go negative in months ahead
September 4, 2015 / 8:37 AM / 2 years ago

ECB's Nowotny: euro zone inflation may go negative in months ahead

ALPBACH, Austria, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Inflation in the euro zone may enter negative territory in the coming months but the European Central Bank (ECB) will stick to its ‘steady hand’ policy, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Friday.

“It is very possible that we in the euro area will in the next month or months get into negative territory once or twice,” Nowotny told reporters, saying this would be a factor driven by low oil and energy prices.

“The central bank has a mid-term orientation, which means that we don’t react to every small change.” (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Michael Shields)

