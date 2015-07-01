FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Euskaltel jumps over 10 percent in market debut
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 1, 2015 / 10:16 AM / 2 years ago

Spain's Euskaltel jumps over 10 percent in market debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 1 (Reuters) - Spanish telecoms company Euskaltel rose over 10 percent on its stock market debut on Wednesday, lifted by a rally in the overall market on renewed hopes for an agreement over Greece.

At 1007 GMT, Euskaltel rose 10.6 percent to 10.515 euros ($11.70) per share, while the blue-chip Ibex market was up 1.7 percent.

The firm, based in the Basque region of Spain, had previously set an indicative price of 9.5 euros per share. The price gave the company a value of about 1.2 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8989 euros) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Tracy Rucinksi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.